To Your Good Health: Statins remain valid treatment for most at any age

DEAR DR ROACH: You seem to promote statins. How about statins for older people? A recent study from 2017 that appeared to be peer reviewed and well done found "no benefit was found when pravastatin was given for primary prevention to older adults with moderate hyperlipidemia and hypertension, and a nonsignificant direction toward increased all-cause mortality with pravastatin was observed among adults 75 years and older." Is this a significant result? — R.B.R.

ANSWER: I do recommend statin drugs for people at a higher risk for heart disease and stroke, but only after a comprehensive look at all of their risk factors. Often, the risk can be lowered by changing lifestyle, especially diet and exercise. Sometimes the risk can be lowered enough that statins are no longer necessary.

Older people had not been the subject of much study until fairly recently. On the one hand, we don't want to treat people without a good reason to expect that the benefits outweigh the risks. On the other hand, older people have a higher risk of developing vascular disease and its complications.