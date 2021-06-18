To Your Good Health: Stool softeners not habit-forming

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm an 84-year-old male who has recently found relief from lifelong strain in bowel movements by using stool softeners. I would like to know if they're habit-forming if taken once a day. I've tried Metamucil without as good of results. Please comment on both. Thank you. — B.C.

ANSWER: Straining for a bowel movement is unhealthy to the bowel and puts increased stress on many structures, leaving a person at higher risk for developing diverticula of the colon and symptomatic hemorrhoids. Diverticula are small pouches in the colon wall, which can bleed or become inflamed. First-line treatment for hard bowel movements includes regular exercise and dietary changes, especially increasing fresh fruit and other foods containing fiber. One food that is especially helpful, proven by generations of use as well as clinical studies, is prunes, which contain several substances in addition to fiber that help prevent hard bowel movements.