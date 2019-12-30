To Your Good Health: Stopping Valium 'cold turkey" bad idea

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On the other hand, stopping these medicines may lead to withdrawal symptoms that can be both prolonged and severe. Withdrawal might include tremors, anxiety, depressive symptoms and seizures. Slowly reducing the dose minimizes the likelihood of withdrawal, but the taper may take weeks or months. In the case of very high doses, it could take a year or longer. Most experts recommend changing the patient to a long-acting benzodiazepine, such as Valium, before starting to taper.

There is not an easy answer for the problem of a person on benzodiazepines long term. Both approaches — taking them and slowly tapering off — can lead to bad outcomes. Physicians thus try to find the least harmful of the options available. Sometimes that means continuing the dose.

The only way to prevent the problem is not prescribing them for long-term use. For patients considering these medicines, it's important to know the potential problems of trying to come off of them before starting. Prescribers of these medications should discuss the plan for when and how to stop them before starting.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I never had chickenpox, although I was exposed to it in childhood when my sister had it and again with both of my children when they were young. How does that affect me regarding shingles? Am I still at risk to get it? .