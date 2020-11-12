To Your Good Health: Surgery for torn hip joint cartilage requires lengthy recovery

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 91 years old, and have been on morphine sulfate for years. I was a paratrooper for 20 years, so you can probably figure out why I need the morphine. I would like to wean from the morphine, and have tried several times, but it is hard. Is there any over-the-counter product to take its place? I would love to quit. — E.V.

ANSWER: Morphine is a strong opiate, and one of the most effective pain medications we have, in the right circumstances. However, the body can develop tolerance to its effect. With long-term use, many people find that the dose they have been taking loses its pain-relieving effect, and they require higher doses to get the same benefit. In studies of people with chronic pain, after a year of being on opiates like morphine, the pain is usually not any better than it was before they started. Unfortunately, some of the toxicities of opiates, such as constipation, do not develop tolerance, so long-term use of morphine is often problematic.

I say "often" problematic, because there are patients, and I have had some, who do very well with long-term opiates. They have good pain control and little toxicity. If you are one of the lucky few doing well with the morphine, then there may be no reason to go through the process of withdrawal and finding effective pain relief alternatives.

Unfortunately, few people will get adequate pain relief from moderate to severe pain, the kind morphine is used for, with over-the-counter treatments like acetaminophen (Tylenol) or ibuprofen. Most people need a combination of treatments, including prescription medication, to get good-quality pain relief. A pain management expert is the ideal specialist to help discuss whether alternatives are appropriate.

