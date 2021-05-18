To Your Good Health: Swallowing study will give definitive answer

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am one of legions of women with osteoporosis and considering a bisphosphonate or similar medication. I am 72, and my osteoporosis is in my hips and spine. I know some women who have taken these drugs and shattered a bone so badly that it could not be mended, because these drugs tend to make bones brittle over time. I also have tooth implants and anticipate needing more in the future. I am concerned that these medications will interfere with healing in my jawbone, or even predispose me to osteonecrosis of the jaw — another risk of these meds.

Is strontium an acceptable alternative? Are there any good studies supporting the use of this mineral instead? — C.M.

ANSWER: Osteoporosis is a metabolic bone disease characterized by loss of bone mineralization and propensity to fracture. Any bone can fracture, but a fracture of the vertebrae or hips is significant. A hip fracture is a catastrophic event.