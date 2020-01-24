To Your Good Health: Symptoms lead diagnosis of COPD and emphysema

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: I often see advertisements for various arm, leg and body wraps that have copper infused in them. The ads claim they help with lack of energy and other problems. Are any of these claims real? I have my doubts. — H.I.

ANSWER: You are wise to have doubts. There's no good evidence that these wraps are effective, and the copper is a clever marketing gimmick with neither clinical evidence nor a good physiological reason to back it up. One manufacturer has had to pay a large fine for deceptive marketing. Save your money.

DEAR DR. ROACH: Four years ago, I had a second heart operation, for constrictive pericarditis. I was advised not to strain when having a bowel movement. Do I still need to worry about this? How does having a bowel movement affect your heart? — G.H.

ANSWER: The pericardium is the lining of the heart, and it consists of two layers, one thin and adjacent to the heart. The thick, outside layer can become scarred and then is unable to stretch to allow normal movement of the heart.