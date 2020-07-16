To Your Good Health: Symptoms of alcoholism interrupt spouse's sleep

You say your husband is furious: Is he upset enough to change his behavior? Sometimes, a powerful message, like your action of leaving the bed, can get a drinker to reassess. There is a great deal of help available for him if he is willing to accept it. His doctor or a mental health professional can guide him. In addition, YOU should consider getting some help and support, either through a mental health professional or through an organization like Al-Anon, a support group for people whose lives are affected by a loved one's drinking.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 70, living in the U.S. for the past 40 years, and relatively in good health. I was born and grew up in India. Almost 55 years ago I had jaundice (yellow eyes). It was not uncommon to have jaundice there at a young age. Over 20 years ago, I went to a blood donation center in California to donate my blood. They tested my blood sample and told me that I was not qualified to donate because I had antibodies that showed that I'd had jaundice in the past. What problems will the recipient of my blood have? — A.R.