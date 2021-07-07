To Your Good Health: Technique, setting matter when taking blood pressure reading

DEAR DR. ROACH: During my annual wellness visits to the doctor, my blood pressure is always taken. But it is done differently depending on the person taking it. How many times should the pump be used, and does it make a difference in the reading?

My readings are coming out hugely different. This last reading was 120/82. Last year it was 160/94, and the previous year 180/110. It was never high until the two high readings.

This year the person taking it only pumped it about four times. In previous readings, the nurse pumped it until I felt like my arm was going to be cut in half.

There is definitely a difference in the procedure being used, which I believe would affect anyone. Any thoughts? — L.K.

ANSWER: The technique used to obtain blood pressure must be correct, or the blood pressure reading can be erroneously high or low. Many readers have written in over the years noting mistakes commonly made in checking the blood pressure in the office.