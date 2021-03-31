To Your Good Health: The best treatment plan is one the patient will follow

Sometimes, a compromise is warranted. If 20 mg makes you uncomfortable, why not take 10 mg? It will still provide a significant benefit in protecting your heart and brain. My experience is that when a patient is comfortable with a treatment plan, they are more likely to adhere to it, and may even be less likely to have a side effect of the medication.

DEAR DR. ROACH: Should I get the COVID-19 vaccine? I'm an 82-year-old female who had Bell's palsy in 1989 and later fibromyalgia for many years. I stopped getting flu shots, as I think that's why I got Bell's palsy. Is it advisable for me to get vaccine? — P.A.A.

ANSWER: Bell's palsy is a paralysis of the facial nerve on one side. The majority of these are thought to come from a viral infection, especially herpes simplex virus 1, the kind that causes cold sores. I do not recommend you stop flu shots.

I certainly advise a COVID-19 vaccine for a person like you, as I do not think there is an increased risk of Bell's palsy, fibromyalgia or other complication based on the millions of people who have now gotten the vaccine. Most vaccine side effects, if they occur, will occur immediately or very shortly after vaccination, and almost none after six weeks or so. Balanced against a possible but certainly small risk is an immense benefit of protection against COVID-19, which has killed millions of people worldwide. In addition to the great number who have died, there are many, many more who have long-term complications. The benefits dramatically outweigh the risks.

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0