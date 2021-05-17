To Your Good Health: The difference between pain relievers, treatment for cholesterol

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a question about prescription pain relievers. In the past, after getting stitches, I was given Percocet, which made me nauseated. I tolerated Vicodin after my knee surgery. A friend recently had foot surgery and was prescribed Nucynta. I am not familiar with this medicine. Is it similar to Vicodin and Percocet? Is it more effective? How are the side effects compared with other prescription pain relievers? — L.B.

ANSWER: Tapentadol (Nucynta) is an opiate, related to natural medicines like opium and morphine, as well as semi-synthetic and synthetic opiates like oxycodone or fentanyl. However, it has an additional pharmacologic effect called noradrenergic reuptake inhibition. Due to this combination, it is marketed specifically for diabetic neuropathy, although it's approved by the Food and Drug Administration for treatment of moderate to severe pain in adults. Like all opiates, it carries the risk of overdose, addiction, abuse and misuse.

Nucynta is reported to have less intestinal side effects than other opiates, such as the opiates in Percocet and Vicodin, at similarly effective doses. Experts feel Nucynta's overall risks and effectiveness are like other opiates. For a person who has had nausea with other opiates, it might be reasonable to try for post-surgical pain.