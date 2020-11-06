To Your Good Health: There are treatments beyond CPAP for obstructive sleep apnea

The Inspire is not a motor. It is much more similar to a cardiac pacemaker, which is a very safe medical device using mature technology. It senses the breathing with a sensing lead near the muscles of the ribs, and causes a movement of the tongue by stimulating the hypoglossal nerve, allowing the breathing to be unobstructed. A seminal paper in 2014 showed that the device reduced the number of apnea events from 29 an hour to 9. Longer-term follow-up studies since then have confirmed its continued effectiveness.

Since the standard therapy of CPAP is not tolerated by many people, it is important to recognize that there are alternatives available. In my opinion, there is now enough evidence that this treatment is effective, and can be offered as an option for carefully selected patients.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 82-year-old overweight male. As a prophylaxis for COVID-19, I am taking 500 mg of quercetin, 30 mg of zinc, 1,000 mg of vitamin C and 25 mcg of vitamin D3 daily. What are your thoughts on this regimen? — A.W.

ANSWER: The evidence that this regimen is effective at preventing COVID-19 infections is minimal at the time of this writing, although there are theoretical reasons why one or more may be helpful, and there are observational data showing that low vitamin D seems to be a risk factor for more severe disease. None of these supplements is likely to be harmful at the doses you are taking, but I think they are largely a waste of money. I would also caution you to be very careful thinking that by taking these supplements you will be protected. You almost certainly aren't highly protected, and being overweight is a risk factor for more severe disease. You should be particularly careful about physical distancing and mask wearing.

