To Your Good Health: There is more than one type of cancer for each organ

DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband recently died from anaplastic thyroid cancer. I always thought thyroid cancer was one of the most successfully treated cancers that exist. Could you please explain the difference between anaplastic thyroid cancer and regular thyroid cancer? Thank you very much. — M.A.S.

ANSWER: I am very sorry to hear of your husband.

Nearly all organs can have multiple types of cancer. Cancers vary by the cell type they start from and by how closely (or poorly) they resemble their original cell. In the case of thyroid cancers, those that are well-differentiated have a very good prognosis. Because well-differentiated thyroid cancer cells still behave to some extent like normal thyroid cells, they will take up iodine, a critical element for making thyroid hormone. Radioactive iodine is an effective treatment, and often used after surgery. The radioactive iodine is taken up and concentrated by the cancer cells, which are subsequently killed by the radiation. Unfortunately, people can still die from conditions that have a very good prognosis, and ANY cancer diagnosis leads to fear and disruption of one's life, not to mention the sense of betrayal that a person's body is not behaving as it should.