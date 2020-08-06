To Your Good Health: There's more to a COVID-19 test than positive or negative

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: Considering things I've heard on the news regarding the accuracy of the COVID-19 tests for both the virus and the antibodies, what are the chances of a false positive or false negative? I understand that there are different "brands" of tests, for lack of a better word, and some are better than others. Would it be wise to get tested with more than one brand just to make sure? — A.W.

ANSWER: Many laypeople tend to think of diagnostic tests as perfectly accurate. The doctor does a test for a condition, and if the test is positive, you have it, and if it's negative, you don't. Unfortunately, the reality is a lot more complicated.

Since very few tests are absolutely perfect, clinicians and scientists talk about probabilities. The most important number for the patient is the post-test probability. For COVID-19 testing, that's the likelihood you have COVID-19 (for a swab test) or have had COVID-19 (for an antibody test). The post-test probability depends on both the pretest probability and the test characteristics (sensitivity and specificity) of the diagnostic test. Different manufacturers have different test characteristics, but the pretest probability has underappreciated impact.