To Your Good Health: There's no evidence that COVID vaccine affects fertility

DEAR DR. ROACH: A friend is not getting vaccinated for COVID-19 because she thinks the vaccines could cause permanent fertility issues. Would you please comment on this? — M.S.

ANSWER: I can understand why a woman would be concerned about losing fertility. However, this is just not a concern that is borne out by the science. One theoretical concern has been that exposure to the spike protein in the coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) or to the same spike protein that the vaccine causes muscle cells to make could cause the body to make antibodies against a protein called syncytin-1 in the placenta if the two proteins were similar enough.

Fortunately, some of the best medical experts in the field have looked carefully at this and found so little similarity that there is no reason for concern. More importantly, the studies we have from people who had COVID-19 and who were exposed to huge amounts of spike protein (far more than people who get the vaccine are exposed to) have shown no reduction in fertility nor any increase loss of pregnancies.