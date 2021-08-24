To Your Good Health: Thermography not ready for prime-time role as screening tool

Screening tests need to be proven both safe and effective. False positive tests lead to anxiety and unnecessary follow-up testing. False negative tests can keep a person from coming to the doctor to get evaluated. Screening tests require a very high level of evidence before they can be recommended, and thermography is not yet ready for use in screening.

DEAR DR. ROACH: Can you explain diabetes and gangrene? I am prediabetic and the second toes on both feet have some tiny black spots on them. I will see my primary care physician soon. — S.R.

ANSWER: Gangrene is a name for localized death of body tissues. There are several different types. Gas gangrene is a rapid, life-threatening infection caused by virulent micro-organisms, such as group A streptococci or Clostridium perfringens. Gas gangrene is fortunately uncommon to see these days, as it is often a complication of delayed treatment of wounds.

It is called gas gangrene because the bacteria make gas, which can be felt under the skin. This is usually very painful. Treatment is rapid and extensive surgery along with antibiotics, and hyperbaric oxygen is a sometimes-useful additional treatment. This is the type of gangrene least associated with diabetes.