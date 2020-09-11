To Your Good Health: This is the year — Do not skip out on the flu shot

This year, finally, there are approved quadrivalent high-dose and quadrivalent adjuvant vaccines available for people over 65. These provide a higher degree of protection over standard dose, but if one isn't immediately available, I would recommend getting any available flu vaccine starting now. September and October are probably the best months to get the vaccine, but vaccination is likely to be of benefit as long as flu strains are circulating, which usually is well into January or later.

As in previous years, people with an egg allergy may get any flu vaccine, and do not need the vaccine made without egg (Flucelvax quadrivalent). A live, attenuated nasal vaccine is available for adults up to age 50, but should not be used by people with a weakened immune system (through disease or medication) or their caregivers. Pregnant women should get the flu shot, not the nasal vaccine.

DEAR DR ROACH: Is it safe to use hemorrhoid cream under your eyes, as three actresses on TV said they do? — C.P.

ANSWER: Hemorrhoid creams are made with petrolatum, mineral oil and a vasoconstrictor, such as phenylephrine. Some contain hydrocortisone. The manufacturer of Preparation H doesn't recommend using its products under the eyes, and I don't either. Vasoconstrictors may temporarily make the skin feel tighter, as the blood vessels constrict, but this is doing nothing to help you in the long term. Hydrocortisone should not be applied to the face for prolonged periods, as it can permanently thin the skin on your face. Petrolatum and mineral oil can block pores and predispose to acne. I recommend using only products designed for the face, on the face.

Dr. Roach regrets that he is unable to answer individual letters, but will incorporate them in the column whenever possible. Readers may email questions to ToYourGoodHealth@med.cornell.edu or send mail to 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0