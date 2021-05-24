To Your Good Health: Transient low blood pressure can cause a dizzying sensation

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 92-year-old woman in reasonably good health. I weigh about 145 pounds and have shrunk down to 5 feet, 5 inches tall. I attend a 45-minute exercise class at a wellness center three times a week. I am diabetic and have glaucoma. I take Januvia, simvastatin and losartan, and use Lumigan eyedrops at night.

I go about all my daily needs, including shopping and driving. However, for the past two years, I have been having dizzy spells. I stand still, and the dizziness disappears. I carry a cane for walking for greater lengths. I get dizzier during warm weather. This happens up to five times a day, maybe less at other times. It only happens at home, never while shopping or driving or when exercising.

My doctor has not said much about this except to suggest I should use more salt in my diet. Can you give me a reason and explanation why this dizziness occurs? What must I take so that this dizziness stops? — R.D.S.