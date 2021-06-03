To Your Good Health: Two possible causes of cold toes

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 79 years old. I have lupus, and currently my main focus is the lungs (COPD, asthma), which is under control. However, no one seems to be able to tell me what to do to prevent my toes from feeling like they have been soaking in ice. Even when I'm sleeping, they are so painful. I wear warm socks day and night. I have asked the nephrologist, rheumatologist and pulmonologist, and no one seems to have an answer. — M.M.R.

ANSWER: Although many people, especially older people, may have cold-feeling toes, your medical condition and age present two particular possibilities.

The first is peripheral artery disease. All of the body's arteries — from the aorta, the main arterial blood vessel, down through to the toes — can be blocked by cholesterol and calcium plaques. This condition is called atherosclerosis. It is the same condition that causes heart attacks and strokes when the blockages are in the arteries supplying the heart and brain, respectively. Symptoms of peripheral artery disease also include pain or cramping in the leg with exercise. Diagnosis is important, because treatment not only improves symptoms, but it can also help prevent a heart attack or stroke. Testing is straightforward, with a Doppler ultrasound of the blood vessels of the legs. I'd recommend this test to a person with your symptoms and history.