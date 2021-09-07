To Your Good Health: Unvaccinated hairdresser may be too close for comfort

DEAR DR. ROACH: My hairdresser is being evasive about whether she has been vaccinated for COVID. She does not wear a mask. I am vaccinated, and I want everyone else to be as well, to avoid more harmful strains of the disease. I'm 67 and have underlying conditions. Should I find a new hairdresser? — Anon.

ANSWER: Being fully vaccinated means you have a high degree of protection from COVID-19, but there is no vaccine (or really any treatment in medicine) that is 100% effective. There are many cases of people getting COVID-19 after vaccination, and although it is usually a milder case, there are a very few people who require hospitalization despite vaccination. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently noted that more than 99% of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 now are among people who are unvaccinated.

The CDC has also recommended that people who have been vaccinated may resume the activities they did before the pandemic, but that advice may not apply to people with underlying health conditions. The World Health Organization, on the other hand, still recommends mask-wearing for fully vaccinated people.