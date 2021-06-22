To Your Good Health: Vaccination clears way for reader to visit dad for his birthday

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have a vaccine-related question for you that also might be of general interest. My sister and I are planning to go see my father on his birthday in Michigan. We have been vaccinated, and my father and his wife have been vaccinated. However, he's about to be 94. My assumption is that if he were to get COVID-19, he would not survive. In addition, Michigan is in bad shape. Right now, it's among the worst in the country in cases per day. Is there evidence that people who are vaccinated can transmit the virus, that their immune systems fight it off but they could pass it along to someone else? — W.A.

ANSWER: The most recent evidence is that vaccination dramatically reduces the risk of having asymptomatic COVID-19 as well as symptomatic COVID-19 infections. If you and your sister are vaccinated, and your father and his wife are as well, the risk to your father is very low. The most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would allow you to go and see them without the need to wear masks.

I do understand that he is at increased risk should he come down with COVID-19. I have had several patients in their 90s do very well with COVID-19 infection, despite my fears, so your assumption of a bad outcome for your father isn't completely justified.