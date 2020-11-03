To Your Good Health: Valley fever is a fungal infection in the lungs

In people taking medications to suppress the immune system (such as for auto-immune diseases) or have underlying immune system disease (advanced HIV, recent cancer chemotherapy), coccidiomycosis can be much more serious. Pregnant women need treatment as well, even with mild symptoms. Treatment in these cases is with an antifungal medicine, usually for a prolonged time, and I strongly advise treatment by a pulmonary or infectious disease specialist.

DEAR DR. ROACH: Now that we are six months into the pandemic, I could use a refresher on what underlying conditions cause people to fare worse when they contract this virus. I have heard that diabetes and high blood pressure are two risk factors. Do those with controlled diabetes and high blood pressure have the same risk as uncontrolled? — E.T.

ANSWER: Diabetes is clearly a risk for developing complications in people who are infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. It is likely, but not definitive, that diabetes that has not been well controlled, especially for a long time, is a much greater risk factor than well-controlled diabetes. High blood pressure is also likely a risk factor, and again, those with high blood pressure that was caught early and promptly treated with goals reached are probably less likely to have complications than those with poor control.

Other risk factors include any immune system disease or treatment (HIV, cancer, organ transplant); heart or lung disease; chronic kidney disease; sickle cell and obesity. There are many other conditions that probably increase risk. In fact, a majority of older North Americans will have at least one risk factor, which is why we all need to continue to physically distance and wear masks.

