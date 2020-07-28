To Your Good Health: Vegetarian seeks healthy source of plant protein

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: I've been a vegetarian for the past few years, and I'm concerned about how to get enough protein without consuming meat from any type of animal. Until recently I was supplementing my diet with protein drinks and protein bars, but now I've been told that because these are processed foods, they're not good for my health. What are the healthy sources of plant protein? — A.

ANSWER: The concern about getting enough protein is largely overblown. A well-balanced vegetarian diet contains all the protein a person needs. Protein needs depend on size and activity, but a rough estimate of 50 grams, about 2 ounces, is adequate for most. The average vegetarian and vegan diets contain more than 70 grams of protein.

Many protein drinks and bars do contain processed foods, especially simple sugars and starches, which should be kept to a minimum. However, some have much less of these.

Excellent protein sources for vegans include soy (edamame, tofu, tempeh); lentils; chickpeas and other beans; and some cereal grains, such as spelt. These might be important to emphasize when protein needs are higher, such as for athletes.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am wondering if older people (87) need more sleep, or am I just getting lazy? — H.S.