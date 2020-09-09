To Your Good Health: Was son's heart inflammation the muscle, lining or both?

Pericarditis is an inflammation of the tough fibrous sac around the heart, the pericardium. Like myocarditis, pericarditis is most common in association with a viral infection, but can have other causes, including an immune reaction. The major symptom of pericarditis is chest pain, which is improved by sitting up and leaning forward. The electrocardiogram can serve to identify the inflammation but occasionally it does not show the classic results. Colchicine and anti-inflammatory drugs are the mainstays of treatment, but even without treatment, symptoms usually go away by themselves.

I suspect your son had an overlap syndrome, called myopericarditis. This has elements of both inflammation of the heart muscle and the pericardial sac. In this condition, which is also caused by viruses most frequently, the blood enzymes showing heart injury will be positive, causing the physicians to think it is myocarditis. The EKG should show pericarditis. But, as I noted, the test results are not always typical, and I suspect that it did not show up on the EKG the first time.

Although pericarditis can recur (and myopericarditis may also), treatment with colchicine reduces this likelihood, and most people have an excellent prognosis.