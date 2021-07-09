To Your Good Health: Weighing osteopenia treatment against periodontal disease

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am an 80-year-old female in good health except for a diagnosis of osteopenia. My primary care doctor has prescribed medication for my osteopenia. I have periodontal disease and have been advised by my periodontal specialist not to take medication for osteopenia due to deterioration of the jawbone. I think I am in a lose-lose situation. I spoke to my internal medicine doctor, and he said he was concerned about a hip fracture if I don't take the osteopenia medication. I don't want to take a chance on the jaw deteriorating. Please give me your opinion on the best course of action. — G.M.

ANSWER: Osteopenia, also called low bone density, is a risk factor for osteoporosis. The risk of developing a fracture depends on a person's age and sex, height and weight, results of their bone density test and presence of certain other medical risk factors, including previous fracture, use of glucocorticoid drugs like prednisone, smoking and rheumatoid arthritis. Fracture risk is commonly estimated by the FRAX tool (www.sheffield.ac.uk/FRAX/). If the estimated hip fracture risk is 3%, or combined risk of any fracture is 20%, then medication treatment is usually recommended. Getting your FRAX result is a critical number to have to help make an informed decision. You will need the exact results of your bone density.