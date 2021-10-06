To Your Good Health: What could be the cause of sudden osteonecrosis in knee?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 69-year-old Caucasian woman with newly found necrosis of the knee bone, along with a fracture. I do not have diabetes, but I received a month of steroids last November when I had COVID. I also use Adair daily for asthma. I am scheduled for total knee replacement this coming October. My primary care doctor, my orthopedist and my knee surgeon do not know how this occurred. I would like to know so that I might be able to prevent it from happening in the future. I felt fine until after a long walk three months ago. I've had to use a cane for walking ever since, and am unable to walk very far, due to pain. — S.R.

ANSWER: Osteonecrosis, also called avascular necrosis, literally means "death of bone." The top of the femur in the hip is the most common bone affected, but many other bones can be affected.

I can't say for sure what caused your knee bone osteonecrosis, but there are three possibilities I'd consider. The first is the steroids you took when you had COVID-19. Moderately strong evidence shows that steroids, such as dexamethasone, reduce the risk of dying in hospitalized people with COVID who have low oxygen levels (94% or lower). Unfortunately, the dose of steroids used, although it may have been lifesaving, does put people at higher risk for developing osteonecrosis. In my opinion, this is the most likely cause.

