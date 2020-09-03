To Your Good Health: What is the value in testing a healthy person for COVID-19?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: In the coronavirus pandemic, many people are getting tested for 1) active illness and 2) antibodies. What's the value of an asymptomatic person getting tested for an active infection? Do we even know if having antibodies gives you any protection? I'm reluctant to get tested for either if it can't really alleviate the need to distance. What am I overlooking? — B.E.

ANSWER: You weren't missing anything. There's really no reason to be checking for the virus (the swab test is a PCR test looking for active infection, while antibodies look for past infection) unless you have a compelling reason to get a medical procedure or travel or could otherwise potentially expose others. In that case, a positive test would allow you to take stricter precautions.

Positive antibodies are necessary if you are enrolling in a study on the value of convalescent serum. Otherwise, it is mostly to satisfy curiosity about whether you were infected in the past or not. It remains unclear whether antibodies are needed for immunity; whether they confer immunity or not; and how long-lasting any immunity might be. Until these are known, getting antibody testing remains not very helpful.