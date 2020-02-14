To Your Good Health: When is the best time to take blood pressure meds?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The findings in the study are dramatic. There was a 45% relative risk reduction in the number of people who had any of the bad outcomes studied. This translates to about 1 person in 18 over the six years of the study not getting an event, or an absolute risk reduction of just over 5%.

Some of my colleagues have already started telling their patients to change the time they take their blood pressure medicines to nighttime. I would caution against doing so without talking to your doctor. I would also add that taking diuretics at bedtime can cause some people to have to get up during the night.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I had a skin blemish removed by burning at a dermatologist office. One wouldn't seem to heal and a follow-up to the dermatologist with a biopsy found it to be a keratoacanthoma. I am not scheduled for a return visit as there was treatment during the time of the biopsy. What is the prognosis for this type of condition? — A.A.