To Your Good Health: When liver transplant is necessary

DEAR DR. ROACH: My son is 62 years old and has cirrhosis of the liver. He does not drink. Years ago, he had a blood transfusion that turned out to have hepatitis C. He cannot get a liver transplant. He has ascites, which needs to get drained once a week. It is very painful. I heard that someone compatible could donate part of his or her liver. Would this be beneficial?

ANSWER: A viral disease that is spread in North America mostly through blood transfusions or the use of infected needles, hepatitis C is one of the most common causes of cirrhosis and end-stage liver disease. Fortunately, in the past few years, highly effective treatment for hepatitis C has been developed. In the future, fewer people should go on to develop cirrhosis due to hepatitis C.

With very advanced cirrhosis, the only curative treatment is a liver transplant. A transplant can come from a deceased donor, but also from a living donor. A few hundred living donor transplants are done per year in the U.S. In adult-to-adult transplant, the right lobe of the liver is donated, with a mortality risk to the donor of about 0.5%. One major advantage to living donor donation is that it can be done usually much faster than waiting for a compatible liver to become available.