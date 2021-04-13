To Your Good Health: Will a return to normal include weak immune systems?

Many people with autoimmune diseases or serious immune system problems, such as cancer and its treatment, are concerned about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Some vaccines are made with live but weakened strains. These can be dangerous when used by people with very weakened immune systems. However, the vaccines available for use at the time of this writing are mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. These are not risky, as none are live vaccines. They may not work quite as well, especially immediately after some types of chemotherapy. While I can say from what you have told me that the vaccine should be OK, you need to check with your doctors for confirmation.