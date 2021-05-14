To Your Good Health: Will weight loss have an effect on bone density?

ANSWER: I think healthy diet and regular exercise are much more important than the weight or BMI, at least for people who are not very obese. It is true that carrying some extra weight protects to some extent against osteoporosis, and very thin women are at higher risk. However, I am so impressed with your activity and accomplishments over the past year that I would recommend you continue your exercise and let your weight stay where it is. You should continue to get bone density scans as recommended, but you are quite right that regular weight-bearing exercise is particularly good at maintaining bone health, along with a diet including adequate calcium and ensuring good vitamin D if you are at risk for low vitamin D.