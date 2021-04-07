To Your Good Health: Years of heavy drinking can increase risk of health issues

Stopping alcohol entirely will further reduce your risk, even if only by a small amount.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm an 80-year-old male in good health. I take medication for blood pressure and cholesterol (lisinopril, atenolol, spironolactone and rosuvastatin). My wife and I still enjoy sex, and I take 100 mg of sildenafil about one hour before we have sex. It doesn't seem to give me the results I would like. Can I safely take a higher dose? — S.W.

ANSWER: There are several causes of erectile dysfunction, and sometimes no particular cause is found.

Medications can be a forgotten cause of erectile dysfunction. Of all the medications you take, spironolactone is the most likely to be causing a problem with sexual function. In addition to its effects as a diuretic — which is probably why you are taking it — it blocks androgen receptors, and can cause breast development in men, breast pain in women, decreased libido in both men and women, and erectile dysfunction in men. It would be worth discussing alternatives with your doctor. Atenolol, a beta blocker, is a less-common potential cause.

The maximum dose of sildenafil (Viagra) is 100 milligrams. However, one hour may not be long enough for the drug to reach its peak effect. Be sure to take this medicine on an empty stomach and try giving it two or three hours to get fully absorbed. My experience is that this is a much more effective way to take the medication.

