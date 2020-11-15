Your Ecological House: A climate of disease

“It’s coming for you. If the climate is becoming more optimal for [disease] transmission, it’s going to become harder and harder to do mosquito control.”
— Erin Mordecai, Stanford biologist
As my wife and I watched the nighttime celebrations in the streets of America’s cities following the recent presidential election, we noticed that many of the participants in New York, Philadelphia and Chicago were wearing tank tops or T-shirts — in November. The next day we called my father who lives in Minneapolis where it was 77ºF — in November.
For some years, we’ve known that global heating has allowed diseases from warm-climates to invade formerly colder regions. Many of these effects of climate change are fairly straight forward. For example, as certain species of tropical mosquitoes expand their range northward, they can carry with them dengue fever, malaria (which currently kills about 500,000 people per year) and other maladies. The tropical/sub-tropical, mosquito-borne Zika virus, which manifests in intense joint pain, was not seen in the U.S. until recently years, and has now appeared in Florida and Texas.
Similarly, the CDC reports that, “In general, diarrheal diseases, including salmonellosis and campylobacteriosis, are more common when temperatures are higher…” (See the CDC’s Web page Climate Effects on Health for an overview of the situation.)
Additionally, global heating is beginning to increase the amount of ground-level ozone, a key component of smog that is associated with a variety of health problems such as diminished lung function and severe asthma attacks. According to the CDC, “Factors that affect ozone formation include heat, concentrations of precursor chemicals, and methane emissions. Particulate matter concentrations are affected by wildfire emissions and air stagnation episodes, among other factors.”
So far, a direct correlation between compromised lung function and susceptibility to a novel lung disease such as COVID-19 has not been confirmed. However, it seems plausible that the relatively high incident of COVID deaths in the elderly, who generally have weaker lungs and weaker immune systems, could indicate such a susceptibility.
Would weakened lungs increase COVID death rates among younger people as well? Do we want to find out?
To complicate matters, the relationship between warming and the spread of disease is not always readily apparent. While in general increased temperatures means habitat expansion for insects and other pathogen-bearing organisms, the exact locality and true extent of the threat depends on the species involved and conditions in their new location.
Studies by Stanford biologist Erin Mordecai and her associates at the Center for Innovation in Global Health demonstrate that higher temperatures increase transmission of insect-borne diseases up to an optimum temperature, at which point the transmission slows. That optimum varies according to the species, and since different species carry different diseases, a geographical mosaic of disease-infested areas can form.
“For example,” according to “How Does Climate Affect Disease,” an online article about Mordecai’s work, “malaria is most likely to spread at [average temperatures of 78ºF], while the risk of Zika is highest at [84ºF].”
The article goes on to state, “The good news: higher global temperatures will decrease the chance of most [organism]-borne disease spreading in places that are currently relatively warm. The bad news: warming will increase the chance that all diseases spread in places that are currently relatively cold.”
This complex picture makes one thing clear: since prevention is the best cure, we will need more studies and careful monitoring on a global scale to identify potential disease hot-spots and contain outbreaks before they spread.
As we’ll see in our next column, a U.S. program to monitor coronavirus-bearing bat populations in southern China might have prevented the current pandemic — but it was cancelled. From now on, intense vigilance will be needed to secure our health and security at our ecological house.
Philip S. Wenz writes about environmental issues and related topics. Contact him through his blog at Firebird Journal (firebirdjournal.com).
