Your Ecological House: A tale of two tipping points

“Look at the world around you. With the slightest push — in just the right place — it can be tipped.”

— Malcolm Gladwell, "The Tipping Point"

Well, we’ve finally arrived. The 2020s, the decade of dueling tipping points is here.

I’ll go out on a limb and predict that by the end of this decade, we’ll know which way the world is headed: toward oblivion or environmental restoration; toward democracy and general prosperity advancing under the banner of a global “green new deal”; or toward entrenched authoritarianism stemming from chronic economic depression rooted in a global environmental disaster.

Why so soon? Why think that the planet’s future course will be set in just 10 years? Because of the nature of tipping points, those moments in history when the weight of accumulated developments is sufficient to suddenly tip the scales — and keep them tipped with the addition of self-reinforcing feedback loops that add more and more weight.

We are poised to tip toward a state of ongoing and unstoppable environmental disaster. In fact, we may have already passed that threshold, but there is no way of knowing until we see what happens next.

