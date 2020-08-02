Your Ecological House: Automation ... can we work it out?

One idea that would cut to the chase is guaranteed universal income — along with its adjunct, universal health care. Not only would this mean that people whose function was replaced by automation wouldn’t have to lose their “livelihood,” it would also reduce the stigma of failing to provide for oneself or one’s family. Everyone would be provided for, so there could be no particular moral smugness associated with being a “good” provider. One would do one’s work out of love, devotion, concern for people or animals — and it wouldn’t make him or her “better” than others.

With machines doing much of what we do now — much of which, frankly, isn’t worth our time — and with our basic needs taken care of, we would be free to pursue what really interests or matters to us. And as Buckminster Fuller pointed out in his book Spaceship Earth (1969), the creative energy released by freeing humans from drudgery would produce an enormous amount of wealth, novelty and betterment for society.

I know. The horror of it all. Some people would sit around and do nothing but collect money and leech off the system. (Spoiler alert: Some already do — and they’re not all poor.) Also, we’ll have to overcome our obsessive work ethic, which has been drummed into us since childhood. The guilt. The fear of those who aren’t “kept busy” — even if they’re just doing busy work.