Your Ecological House: Automation ... can we work it out?

It was automation, I know,
That was what made the factory go,
It was IBM, it was Univac
It was all those gears going clickity-clack, dear
— Allan Sherman, singer and lyricist
When I was around 12, I read an article in a boys’ magazine about the wonderful future in which machines would perform much of the manual labor, and even many of the mental tasks required of people — and we wouldn’t have to work, or work much. Now, decades later, I’m thinking, “Well, why not?”
There is a certain Luddite failure of the imagination that tells us that if we’re out of work, we’re out of luck — we’ll lose everything we have, including our self-esteem. (The Luddites, you’ll recall, were a 19th-century labor movement radically opposed to the introduction of textile machinery in England’s Midlands. They attacked and destroyed textile factories believing mechanization would destroy the traditional cottage-based cloth production that provided their livelihood — which it eventually did.)
Today it’s obvious that computer-controlled machines, and computers themselves, will soon perform most of our traditional labor, clerical and even analytic work — and we humans will have to figure out what to do with ourselves. This will require a complete revolution in how we think about work, our role as the “providers” for our families, our social and civic obligations and what we need, and don’t need to live satisfactory lives. We can begin by making proposals that, while they might seem as radical as the 40-hour work week once did, could be similarly accepted as “the norm” in a decade or two.
One idea that would cut to the chase is guaranteed universal income — along with its adjunct, universal health care. Not only would this mean that people whose function was replaced by automation wouldn’t have to lose their “livelihood,” it would also reduce the stigma of failing to provide for oneself or one’s family. Everyone would be provided for, so there could be no particular moral smugness associated with being a “good” provider. One would do one’s work out of love, devotion, concern for people or animals — and it wouldn’t make him or her “better” than others.
With machines doing much of what we do now — much of which, frankly, isn’t worth our time — and with our basic needs taken care of, we would be free to pursue what really interests or matters to us. And as Buckminster Fuller pointed out in his book Spaceship Earth (1969), the creative energy released by freeing humans from drudgery would produce an enormous amount of wealth, novelty and betterment for society.
I know. The horror of it all. Some people would sit around and do nothing but collect money and leech off the system. (Spoiler alert: Some already do — and they’re not all poor.) Also, we’ll have to overcome our obsessive work ethic, which has been drummed into us since childhood. The guilt. The fear of those who aren’t “kept busy” — even if they’re just doing busy work.
But we are at the crossroads, exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic and the massive unemployment it has caused, wherein we must either rethink how our society works or continue to struggle with the chaos engendered by one unemployment crisis after another. We can subject ourselves to ongoing cycles of labor unrest, endemic poverty, mass addiction and rebellion, or we can reengineer society to work in new ways.
One thing is clear. No matter how we respond to automation, we will have to live less materialistic lives. The planet simply can’t support our level of consumption, no matter who is or isn’t “employed.” If we’re to make it through our current difficulties, we’ll have to find new ways of satisfying ourselves with the freedom automation grants us.
Can we work it out at our ecological house?
Philip S. Wenz writes about environmental issues and related topics. Contact him through his blog at Firebird Journal (firebirdjournal.com).
