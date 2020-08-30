Your Ecological House: California’s endless inferno

Hills burn in California
My turn to ignore ya
Don't say I didn't warn ya
— Billie Eilish, All the Good Girls Go to Hell
Last year’s emails arrived last week. They were from our son in Santa Rosa, California, a medium-sized city about an hour north of San Francisco.
He told us how the wildfires raging in his region had forced the evacuation of the nearby town of Windsor and the large grocery store he manages there. He described how he and a skeleton crew had to preserve what they could of the store’s frozen food by transferring it to rented refrigerator trucks, and explained that the shutdown will cost them at least $300,000 in lost revenue. He complained that it was painful breathing the area’s smoke-filled air, and that his fear of emergency evacuation orders kept him awake at night.
Oh, wait! Those weren’t last year’s emails. They were this year’s! I conflated them because his 2019 reports of the fires were essentially the same as 2020’s. (With the exception that now there’s the pandemic and ongoing extreme heat waves to make everyone more miserable.) Year after year, following a pattern that former Governor Jerry Brown called California’s “new normal,” massive wildfires grip the state in the summer and fall. They burn hundreds of thousands of acres of wildlands, kill people, destroy thousands of homes and even whole towns, disrupt lives and bring much of California’s economy to an abrupt halt.
The main difference between the 2020 fire outbreaks and of those of recent years is that today’s are far more widespread, and are likely to result in far more destruction. In 2019, 7,860 California wildfires — many small and readily contained — burned a total of 289,283 acres. By this time last year, 56,000 of those acres were lost. So far in 2020, 7,000 fires — 625 of them active as I write this — have burned more than 1.4 million acres. That puts the current conflagrations on a pace to easily surpass the 1.67 million acres burned in the all-time wildfire record year 0f 2018.
Another dissimilarity between the past and present fire seasons is the proximal cause of the fires. Whereas most of the recent years’ fires were started by human activity — sparks thrown from a recreational vehicle’s burning wheel, arcs from failing transmission lines and so on — most of this year’s fires have “natural causes” — namely hundreds of dry lightning strikes.
I put “natural causes” in quotes because dry lightning has been rather rare in California — until the recent onset of global heating. Excited Northern California residents were out with their cameras recording the dry lightning storms a couple of weeks ago. A few days later, small lightning-sparked fires melded into huge “lightning complex” fires across the region.
But whether the proximal cause of the fires is human or natural, the underlying cause is the same: Climate change has made California hotter and dryer. Much hotter, in fact. The unusual dry-lightning storms were preceded by massive heat waves with temperatures frequently soaring above 100ºF.
Now the fire season, which once ranged from late August to mid-October, is pretty much year-round. Which means that even if the extreme heat waves with their dry lightning abate, the state will likely remain wildfire-prone at least until Thanksgiving. There’s plenty of time for humans to reclaim the dubious honor of being the principal fire starters.
My wife and I used to travel from our home in Oregon to visit California in the fall when the sun was bright, the air warm, clean and temperate and the colors spectacular
No more. After a harrowing October 2017 experience when a massive wildfire closed in on our motel in downtown Santa Rosa, we’re heeding the warning at our ecological house.
Philip S. Wenz writes about environmental issues and related topics. Contact him through his blog at Firebird Journal (firebirdjournal.com).
