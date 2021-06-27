Your Ecological House: Development vs. the desert, 2021

It was no secret then that Phoenix, in the heart of the driest area of the country, was overbuilt, overpopulated and overconsuming its water supply. Now it’s even more so. And now, of course, climate change is added to the mix.

Today’s problems started with infrastructure — too much of the wrong type — combined with poor planning and greed-driven real estate development.

The explorer and geographer John Wesley Powell, who “opened up the Southwest” as a result of his famous boat trip down the Colorado River in 1869, warned against overdevelopment. As an expert on the sparsely populated Southwest region, Powell in 1878 authored a major U.S. government study strongly recommending that farming be restricted to the 2º of the area situated near existing water sources. He also recommended that cattle be grazed only on large tracts of land, mining near rivers be prohibited, and policies be developed to deter excessive urban growth. Disregard this advice at your peril, the report concluded: Arid regions are unforgiving.

Powell was almost universally ignored. The U.S. Congress opened up the region: settlers flooded in, diverting water for agriculture and development; railroads pushed through; boom-and-bust mining towns and permanent cities sprang up.