Your Ecological House: Doing the math on climate costs

That is, if we do nothing to slow emissions, global heating and its related costs will increase more quickly. If we mitigate against it, we can slow it, significantly, and perhaps even begin to reverse it by mid-century or 2075.

Given those uncertainties, what is certain is that even with mitigation, climate change will have a profound effect on America’s and the world’s economy in the coming decades. In 2020, NOAA reports there were 22 weather/climate disasters that cost more than $1B each, totaling $95B in the U.S. alone. (So far this year, there have been 18 such events.) These events include hurricanes, severe storms (tornadoes, etc.), flooding, freezes, flash droughts and wildfires. The trend is rapidly accelerating. The 1980-90 period averaged five $1b events costing around $19B per year in the U.S. The worldwide cost of climate disasters in 2020 was $210B.

What are the projected costs of climate change? Let’s say we do nothing to rein it in, and the current numbers stay steady. Ten years of losses at today’s rate would cost us $950B by 2030, three times that by 2050. If the losses increase, as is widely modeled, those costs could easily be doubled by 2050.