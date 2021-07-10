Your Ecological House: Down the infrastructure drain?

"Sorry to put such a fine point on this, but even without climate change, Phoenix, Arizona, is already pretty uninhabitable." — Mike Pearl, Environmental Journalist

Recently, my wife asked me how I thought climate change would affect our part of the country in the coming decades.

“Oregon will become California,” I said, “and California will become Arizona. And Arizona will become…”

“…Hell,” both of us chuckled, shaking our heads.

At the risk drawing the ire of Southwest real estate boosters, I’ll offer a little free advice to readers of this column: Don’t buy a house in the region unless you can afford to sell it at a significant loss in the not-too-distant future.

Why the dire prognostications? In my last column, I said we would use today’s column to examine “whether any amount of new infrastructure spending can save the … Southwest.” In the present circumstances — with the Colorado River running well below capacity, Lake Powell and Lake Mead’s reservoirs just 30% full and dwindling, unabated growth and development in the region and the worsening effects of climate change — the answer is, “Probably not.”