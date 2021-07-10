Your Ecological House: Down the infrastructure drain?

"Sorry to put such a fine point on this, but even without climate change, Phoenix, Arizona, is already pretty uninhabitable." — Mike Pearl, Environmental Journalist
Recently, my wife asked me how I thought climate change would affect our part of the country in the coming decades.
“Oregon will become California,” I said, “and California will become Arizona. And Arizona will become…”
“…Hell,” both of us chuckled, shaking our heads.
At the risk drawing the ire of Southwest real estate boosters, I’ll offer a little free advice to readers of this column: Don’t buy a house in the region unless you can afford to sell it at a significant loss in the not-too-distant future.
Why the dire prognostications? In my last column, I said we would use today’s column to examine “whether any amount of new infrastructure spending can save the … Southwest.” In the present circumstances — with the Colorado River running well below capacity, Lake Powell and Lake Mead’s reservoirs just 30% full and dwindling, unabated growth and development in the region and the worsening effects of climate change — the answer is, “Probably not.”
It’s not that solutions to the Southwest’s arid conditions, cyclical droughts and looming climate crisis haven’t been proposed and even partially implemented. The 2019 online article "Cities of the Southwest are testbeds for urban resilience," published by scholars from Arizona public universities under the aegis of the National Science Foundation, claims that the region’s cities are “recognizing [and] responding to” the developing heat and water crises.
The authors point to water conservation projects, the reuse of wastewater for agriculture and even water sharing between cities, wherein “Phoenix banks water in Tucson’s aquifers today in exchange for Phoenix receiving part of Tucson’s Colorado River water during future shortages.” As a result of this and similar arrangements, the article’s authors maintain, “sustainable groundwater levels are already being achieved in Arizona.”
Sustainable? Perhaps.
That depends on the total amount of water available relative to the amount required to meet the minimal needs of a society thoroughly dedicated to water conservation — a description that hardly fits today’s Southwestern culture. And meeting even that minimal requirement depends on nature’s ability to replenish the water supply faster than it’s consumed. Merely recycling water, while helpful, leads to a diminishing supply — new water must be added to the cache. But a 2012 Interior Department study projects a 3.2 million-acre-foot shortfall of water in the Southwest by 2060. That’s five times the amount of water Los Angeles alone uses in a year.
So, what is the Southwest’s future? We know that sequential droughts, some lasting for 50 years, were a major factor in the permanent abandonment, by Native Americans, of much of region in the 12th century. Today’s Southwest drought is the worst in 1,200 years, and, due to climate change, it is likely to continue indefinitely, or at least return quickly even if it does abate temporarily. Couple that with continued growth and development, and the situation is simply unsustainable.
Along with the looming water crisis, excessive heat threatens the region’s livability. As environmental journalist Mike Pearl points out, “The historical average number of days in Phoenix that hit 100º is a mind-bending 92.” By 2050, that number is projected to grow to 132 per year, while the average temperature will be three to five degrees hotter — and a 95º day isn’t exactly comfy for outdoor activities.
Can you live in an environment where you can hardly venture outdoors until 11:00 PM for at least one-third of the year? Sure.
But as the character Sportin’ Life sings in the musical Porgy and Bess, “Who calls that livin’…?” at our ecological house.
This column is part of an ongoing series on rebuilding America’s infrastructure. To read previous articles in the series, visit www.gazzettetimes.com, keyword “Wenz.”
Philip S. Wenz writes about environmental issues and related topics. Contact him through his blog at Firebird Journal (firebirdjournal.com).