Your Ecological House: Gen-R: Today’s youth must R-egenerate the planet

Each generation will reap what the former generation has sown.

— Proverb

It’s settled history. The “Greatest Generation” grew up during the Great Depression of the 1930s and defeated global fascism in WWII. They bucked up under some of the worst economic deprivations in history and made the necessary sacrifices on the battle front and the home front to crush the most powerful war machine ever assembled and preserve democracy. Journalist Tom Brokaw wrote of them, “it is, I believe, the greatest generation ever produced.”

Putting aside my predilection for the accomplishments of my own “boomer generation,” which were largely cultural, I still take issue with Brokaw’s assessment. I believe “the greatest generation ever produced” will be the upcoming generation because it is today’s youth who are tasked with saving the entire planet and the human race it sustains.

As daunting as the challenges of Brokaw’s candidate for the “Greatest” title were, they pale in comparison to those confronting the environmental cataclysm that will determine whether civilization, as we have developed it for four millennia, will survive.

If this seems melodramatic, consider those challenges. First, if global heating is allowed to progress unabated for another two or three decades — that is, well into the adulthood of today’s adolescents and children — it will almost certainly cause runaway climate change. The remaining safeguards against this — the capacity of oceans to store excess heat and global-scale carbon sinks — are in rapid, close-to-terminal decline. Once their fail-safe thresholds are passed, the air will quickly become too hot to breathe and most land will become barren.

But although it’s key to all other environmental problems, global heating is not alone. A wide variety of pollutants are devastating environments, as is the overharvesting of living resources. These factors, working synergistically with climate change, are propelling the planet’s sixth extinction, which is a threat to the survival of all species, including ours.

Addressing these challenges will require a fundamental shift in the way humans interact with each other and the planet. Our current political and economic systems are simply not up to the task, nor can they be tweaked to do what is required at scale and in time. They must be remade.

This can happen in one of two ways: either global civilization and the biosphere collapse, leaving, perhaps, vestiges of former systems in local pockets; or, there is a “soft revolution” on a global scale that radically revises our approaches to each other and the earth.

At a minimum, this soft revolution must address the consumerism that fuels much of the global economy, and it must curb population growth through the empowerment of women. New standards of actual needs and material status will have to be agreed upon, and critical decisions about the appropriation of resources must be made on a holistic, scientific basis. Additionally, immense restoration programs such as reforestation and soil remediation must be undertaken.

It is virtually impossible for today’s adults, the people currently in power, to implement these changes: they are too invested materially and psychologically to make more than modest revisions. The onus of the soft revolution sits directly on the shoulders of today’s youth.

So, I have dubbed them Gen-R (as opposed to Gen-X, -Y, etc.). The “R” stands for regenerating, repairing, reviving and renewing our earthly home. As they come into power — young people form the largest global population demographic (33% and growing), and Greta Thunberg is now old enough to vote in Sweden — Gen-Rs will become the planet’s dominant cultural “influencers” and will choose the next generation of politicians and administrators.

Will they choose wisely? Will Gen-R become the Greatest Generation?

They must, or they could be the last generation at our ecological house.

Philip S. Wenz writes about the environment and related topics. Visit his blog at firebirdjournal.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0