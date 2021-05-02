Your Ecological House: Jobs, jobs and green jobs

Though I was a bit late to the game of popularizing climate science — Bill McKibben, Al Gore and others had been at it for years — I felt that the Great Arctic Thaw would be a tipping point for public awareness, and that by simply telling people about it my columns could help to at last stir people and politicians to act on mitigating global heating.

The science, I felt, was clear and compelling. I was right about the first part. But although I was well aware of the forces of climate-change denial, I was unprepared for the breadth and depth of the deniers’ entrenchment, for the lengths some people would go to pretend or insist that global heating wasn’t an issue; or, if it was, it wasn’t a big deal; or it was too expensive to address; or…

Climate change, it turned out, was something one did or didn’t “believe in,” scientific evidence aside.