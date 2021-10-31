Your Ecological House: Live to fight global heating another day

There has been a great deal of consternation among climate activists about cuts to the climate mitigation/social spending legislation making its way through the U.S. Congress. And well there should be.
Reporting from Washington indicates that the initial proposal, which was valued at $3.5T, is likely to be cut by almost half, eventually passing the various legislative and lobbying hurdles at $1.9T. This means that a great many of the proposed climate mitigation and resilience programs will be scrapped or cut so deeply that they will do little to help America meet its emissions reduction targets — either those proposed by the Biden administration or those already agreed to as part of the Paris Climate Accord.
Specifically, a central provision called the Clean Energy Performance Program (CEPP) which focuses on the production of electricity, will almost certainly be cut from the final bill. The CEPP would reward power producers who reduce emissions by 4% per year with grants and fine those who don’t, creating strong incentives to shift toward renewable energy technology.
In the administration’s original proposal, the CEPP was central to reaching its goal of cutting U.S. emissions by 50% by 2030 (as well as adding seven million clean-energy jobs and $1T in new revenue to the U.S. economy). But if, as expected, the CEPP is removed from the bill, meeting those emissions targets will be very difficult, if not impossible.
But it gets worse, because as ambitious as the administration’s emission reductions proposals might appear, they are actually inadequate to address the rapidly developing climate crisis. In part that’s because our emissions to date have already “baked in” a certain amount of temperature rise. CO2 persists for at least a century in the atmosphere, and our accumulated “legacy” emissions have already committed us to a global temperature rise of at least 1.8ºC, and likely 2.3ºC. (We currently stand at 1.1ºC, or about 2ºF, above pre-industrial averages — and the results can be seen all around us.) So, any additional emissions could rapidly push us toward passing irreversible tipping points and setting off chain reactions that humans can’t control.
Meeting the administration’s goal of reducing U.S. emissions by 50% by 2030 and 100% by 2050, then, won’t keep us out of trouble unless we simultaneously extract legacy CO2 from the atmosphere — a task that’s barely being addressed.
Additionally, global emissions, and the burning of fossil fuels that releases them, are projected not to decrease but to increase dramatically during the next decade. Despite the agreements reached in the Paris Accords — which are themselves inadequate to meaningfully slow global heating, and in any case are not being met by most countries — the International Energy Agency reports that only 2% of world government spending has been invested in clean energy, while fossil fuels were subsidized by $5.9T in 2020 alone. Global fossil fuel production by 2030 is slated to be double the amount that would be consistent with the Paris Accord’s 1.5º target.
Looks like we’re “baked in,” alright.
But here’s the thing.
World-famous climatologist Michael Mann recently explained that every 10th of a degree in temperature rise matters when assessing the dangers of global heating. While it has become clear to climate activists that many important provisions will be cut, or cut out, of the administration’s current proposals before they’re passed (if they’re passed), that doesn’t mean the fight ends there. Every new climate disaster can be a trigger for us to persuade —write, demonstrate — and continue to press politicians to act.
To survive, we need to take what we can get today, then fight for the next reform at our ecological house.
Philip S. Wenz writes about the environment and related topics.
