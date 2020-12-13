Your Ecological House: Preventing the next pandemic

As human influences change the planet…the microbial world is bound to change and adapt as well.”
— Michael Gross, Oxford science writer
The virus is zoonotic, meaning it can be transmitted from animals to humans. It is endemic to large populations of bats that live near rural villages and farms in Asia. After it spreads to humans, they can pass it on to other humans.
Question: Is it the COVID-19 coronavirus?
Here are some hints: The virus mostly infects the brain, causing swelling (encephalitis) with attendant nausea, severe headaches, seizures, coma and death — usually within days. In humans, it’s 50 to 75% fatal. Repeat: 50 to 75% fatal. And there is no cure or preventative vaccine.
So, no it’s not the COVID-19 coronavirus, which presents mostly as a form of pneumonia and is “only” about two percent fatal. It’s the (arguably) far nastier Nipah virus, which the World Health Organization in 2018 listed as one of the 10 most important pathogens to monitor.
Nipah circulates among fruit bats in southern Asia, where they have transmitted it to humans. The principal recorded outbreaks among humans, which span from 1998 to 2019, have been in Malaysia, Singapore, Bangladesh and India. (The COVID-19 and SARS coronaviruses are endemic to horseshoe bats in China.)
The fruit bats can transmit the virus directly to humans who eat fruit from the trees and bushes where the bats feed, salivate, urinate and defecate. Domestic swine that eat fallen fruit in orchards visited by the bats can also get Nipah, and then infect other pigs and humans who tend or consume them. In Malaysia, over one million pigs had to be destroyed to stop an outbreak that infected 300 people.
The only good thing about Nipah is its relatively low human-to-human infection rate. Unlike highly infectious coronaviruses which spread mostly through the air, Nipah transmission requires direct contact and/or the exchange of fluids. To date, the vast majority of transmissions have occurred between Nipah victims and their family members and medical attendants — deaths have numbered in the hundreds. Testing and contact tracing are relatively easy, and quarantines can effectively contain outbreaks.
The bad news is that we are creating more and more opportunities for people to become infected with Nipah as humans encroach upon the fruit bats’ natural habitat. Agricultural expansion in southern Asia involves clearing rain forests for the planting of, among other things, fruit orchards. Crowded out of their natural habitat and deprived of their customary nourishment, the bats turn to feeding in the orchards, increasing the chances for Nipah to infect humans.
More infections mean more opportunities for the virus to mutate — possibly giving rise to more virulent, airborne strains. As Rob Jordan of the Woods Institute for the Environment put it in a Stanford Earth online magazine article on the subject, “…anytime a virus infects a human, it is in an environment that selects for survival in that context.”
Reversing massive, demographically and economically driven trends such as the expansion of agricultural lands in less-developed countries is a heavy lift that will take at least a generation of environmental and economic reforms. Meanwhile, how can we prevent Nipah or another emerging disease from becoming the next deadly pandemic?
In 2018, researchers working for the USAID’s PREDICT disease monitoring program in China felt they were on the verge of a breakthrough in sequencing the genes of coronaviruses they’d extracted from wild horseshoe bats. They were ready to pinpoint the locales most likely to spawn the next pandemic. Then the U.S. government cut off PREDICT’s funding and ordered the project closed.
The government’s move saved a little money. But in retrospect, we might want to give some thought to what constitutes a good investment at our ecological house.
Philip S. Wenz writes about environmental issues and related topics. Contact him through his blog at Firebird Journal (firebirdjournal.com).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!