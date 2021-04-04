Your Ecological House: Relying on science

"Covid-19 vaccines are weapons of mass destruction — and could wipe out the human race”
— Vernon Coleman, M.D. (currently unlicensed)
It’s alarming! Terrifying!
As of March 22, the government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) Website had reported 2,216 deaths among people vaccinated for Covid-19 during the previous three months. According to a recent New York Times article, this information has convinced numerous individuals and groups that provide links to VAERS from their social media sites that the vaccines are dangerous — just as they always suspected.
Now, there are a couple of caveats to this supposition. For one thing, none of those deaths have been directly attributed to reactions to the vaccines. On its page Guide to interpreting VAERS Data, the Website’s statisticians clearly state that “…it is important to note that for any reported [health problem], no cause-and-effect relationship has been established.”
The guide explains that “adverse reactions” to vaccines can be reported by anyone — healthcare professionals, patients, or family members. Then it goes on to say, “A report…generally does not prove that the identified vaccine(s) caused the adverse event described. It only confirms that the reported event occurred sometime after the vaccine was given.” In other words, someone may have died of causes totally unrelated to getting vaccinated.
During the months prior to March 22, 126 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered, and 2,216 people died after receiving them. That puts the percentage of deaths among the vaccinated population at 0.000018. By comparison, the baseline annual death rate in the U.S. from 2017 to 2019 (pre Covid-19) was 0.8%. That means that the percentage of deaths correlated with Covid-19 vaccinations is about 0.000023% of deaths from all causes — in a word, negligible, as well as not positively attributable to the vaccinations.
But apparently none of this information assuages the fears and concerns of people who have convinced themselves that Covid-19 vaccinations are at best untested and potentially harmful in the long run, and at worst part of a plot hatched by various nefarious characters (there are many suspects) to dominate and enslave mankind or simply to eliminate most people so that…rich, well-connected conspirators can enjoy the fruits of the earth? Something like that.
Consider the maunderings of one David Icke, whom The New York Times describes as “a British serial conspiracy theorist.” Icke recently posted a video titled “Murder by Vaccine,” which claims that mRNA vaccines, the most common forms administered to date, change our DNA and thus the fundamental nature of the human body. Since there are too many nucleic acid strands to unravel here, I’ll just summarize the scientific facts: Icke’s claims are patently false. (Another one of Mr. Icke’s published theories contends that the world is controlled by alien lizard men who live in subterranean tunnels.)
None of this hysterical prattle means that we can’t ask legitimate questions about the vaccines. Although they went through the FDA’s rigorous emergency approval process, they were developed and released quickly, and it’s absolutely true that we don’t know what their long-term effects are — and won’t know until decades have passed.
However, we do know many of the short-term effects of highly contagious Covid-19, including death, extended illness and lingering health problems for many of the afflicted. Lacking complete information, we are forced to choose between a clear and present danger and possible future problems. Fortunately, for most people the choice is clear.
One of the positive lessons we can take from the pandemic and the vaccines that are extricating us from it is that science, understood and used properly, has the potential to save the planet and the human race that inhabits it. But that will work only if we approach our problems rationally at our ecological house.
Philip S. Wenz writes about environmental issues and related topics. Contact him through his blog at Firebird Journal (firebirdjournal.com).