Your Ecological House: Relying on science

During the months prior to March 22, 126 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered, and 2,216 people died after receiving them. That puts the percentage of deaths among the vaccinated population at 0.000018. By comparison, the baseline annual death rate in the U.S. from 2017 to 2019 (pre Covid-19) was 0.8%. That means that the percentage of deaths correlated with Covid-19 vaccinations is about 0.000023% of deaths from all causes — in a word, negligible, as well as not positively attributable to the vaccinations.

But apparently none of this information assuages the fears and concerns of people who have convinced themselves that Covid-19 vaccinations are at best untested and potentially harmful in the long run, and at worst part of a plot hatched by various nefarious characters (there are many suspects) to dominate and enslave mankind or simply to eliminate most people so that…rich, well-connected conspirators can enjoy the fruits of the earth? Something like that.