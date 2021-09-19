Your Ecological House: The do’s, don’ts and priorities of infrastructure spending

I try to give the best bang for the buck.
— Jimmy Buffet
The money’s coming. Although the debates and disputes in Congress ain’t over ’til they’re over, they’ll be over soon, and the infrastructure money will start flowing from the federal treasury. It has to, or the country will start coming apart — or, more accurately, keep coming apart, but at an accelerating rate.
How much of that money will be earmarked for “climate resilience” and how much for other infrastructure repairs and improvements remains to be seen. But the amounts spent on each will be substantial, and the real debate will be about allocating the funds.
In recent columns on the subject of “reimagining infrastructure,” I argued that some infrastructure expenditures might be throwing good money after bad, at least in the long run. This is because we’ve already locked in a certain amount of climate change and its effects, which include progressive sea-level rise and long-term drought in America’s west.
Looking ahead, then, we can see that substantial investments in some areas of the country would, in the not-too-distant future, amount to throwing money down the drain. Specifically, trying to protect southern Florida, much of the Eastern Seaboard and the Gulf Coast from sea-level rise, or to provide enough water to maintain the current populations of Arizona and Southern California, are certainly quixotic efforts.
While measures can be taken — sea walls can be built, water can be conserved and wastewater can be recycled in arid areas — they will ultimately prove inadequate, as well as very expensive. What would work better, in the case of coastal communities, is to gradually, systematically move them inland. And rather than throwing vast amounts of money at trying to bring water to the desert, a scheme of phased abandonment of the area by most of its population is needed.
But this would take long-term planning, and it would meet with a great deal of resistance from powerful vested interests. Try explaining the need to abandon Miami or Phoenix to the real-estate establishments of those cities. Also try explaining why — since their areas potentially are among America’s most blighted — they shouldn’t get the lion’s share of infrastructure monies to prolong the inevitable crash of their real-estate values and abandonment of their regions.
For example, shouldn’t Uncle Sam build a water pipeline from the Great Lakes to the Southwest — as has been proposed — so unabated development, unhindered by pesky water-use restrictions, can continue in that region?
And doesn’t it make sense that the federal government should prioritize building massive sea walls around Miami, which is in greater imminent danger from sea-level rise than, say New York, which is not yet under existential threat?
Clearly these are problematic notions. The pipe dream, or pipeline dream, of shipping water from the Great Lakes to Phoenix and Los Angeles is dashed by the fact that Canada owns half the water in the lakes — and by many other complications.
In Miami’s case, prioritizing expenditures based on the greatest short-term vulnerability to climate effects, rather than the best long-term use of the funds, is bad planning. Also, there is the question of fairness. Some have argued that Miami’s real estate is so valuable that protecting it should be prioritized. Tell that to the citizens of Jacksonville; or Norfolk, Virginia; or any of the hundreds of smaller communities along our coastlines — and prepare to see them in court.
Yet we don’t have nearly enough money to protect them all with sea walls and massive pumps. Moving most of them inland is the only viable option.
What’s needed is a long-term, nationwide plan for retrenching in the face of climate change. Which means we’ll need to make some hard decisions at our ecological house.
