Your Ecological House: The do’s, don’ts and priorities of infrastructure spending

I try to give the best bang for the buck.

— Jimmy Buffet

The money’s coming. Although the debates and disputes in Congress ain’t over ’til they’re over, they’ll be over soon, and the infrastructure money will start flowing from the federal treasury. It has to, or the country will start coming apart — or, more accurately, keep coming apart, but at an accelerating rate.

How much of that money will be earmarked for “climate resilience” and how much for other infrastructure repairs and improvements remains to be seen. But the amounts spent on each will be substantial, and the real debate will be about allocating the funds.

In recent columns on the subject of “reimagining infrastructure,” I argued that some infrastructure expenditures might be throwing good money after bad, at least in the long run. This is because we’ve already locked in a certain amount of climate change and its effects, which include progressive sea-level rise and long-term drought in America’s west.