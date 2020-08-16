Your Ecological House: The fear of change

Suddenly, agriculture exists to support cities, and our view of what’s important, and what’s reliable has shifted in ways that people hardly understand. Ask any little kid: Food comes from a store.

Something important was lost in this transition, and it wasn’t just a romantic notion of the bucolic life. What we’ve lost is our rootedness, our sense of stability. And we’ve lost it at a time when the future is looking less and less certain, at least to those who pay attention to global developments.

Fossil fuels, which powered and still power the industrial revolution, poison and heat the planet. Plastics, the principal fossil fuel byproduct, clog the arteries of the biosphere. There are far too many people, and more in the making. As we chop and burn down the remaining forests, we threaten the very air we breathe.