Your Ecological House: The Green New Deal transition

“Under a spreading chestnut tree
The village smithy stands"
— Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, 1841
The Green New Deal (GND) and similar climate proposals envision a transition to a zero-emissions energy economy in the coming two to three decades. These are clearly ideas whose time has come: recent polls show that almost 70% of 2020 voters support them. That percentage is likely higher in the population at large, as many in the upcoming generation who are too young to be counted in voter polls are nonetheless climate savvy and support climate campaigns.
Most of us will live through part or all of this transition, so it’s natural to wonder what it will look like, and how it will affect our daily lives and livelihoods. Will we be deprived of familiar comforts? Will our energy supply be reliable? Will the benefits, in terms of climate security, clean air and jobs outweigh any associated costs or “sacrifices?”
Fortunately, we don’t have to speculate too much about the future, because for the past several decades we’ve been living in the early phases of what can be called the “great green transition.”
In 1954 Bell Labs announced the invention of the first practical silicon solar cell, and its adaption to home energy production soon followed. By the 1970s, courses in passive solar building design were being offered at a community college in California. And notably, California instituted the nation’s first stringent energy-efficiency building codes, which have saved enormous quantities of heating and electrical energy, in 1978.
But these early experiments in alternative energy and energy efficiency were generally aimed at what later became known as the “peak oil” phenomenon, the idea that we would run out of fossil fuels but never run out of sunlight, so we should prepare for a coming energy shortage.
Then came the summer of 1988, the hottest on record until that time. The “greenhouse effect,” which had been known to science for almost a century, suddenly became a household term. Urgent media reports of the global warming trend — with dire warnings on the covers of magazines ranging from Time to Ms. — made the public aware of the real, if then somewhat distant threat of severe climate change.
That awareness has been followed by a halting but persistent growth in energy efficiency and green energy production. The Toyota Prius, the world’s first mass-produced hybrid passenger vehicle, was launched, with great success, in 1997. A number of all-electric cars have since been introduced to the market, and charging stations are popping up all over the country. Within a decade or two, people will shake their heads and wonder why federal and state fuel-efficiency standards were ever a point of political contention. Meanwhile, there is an ever-growing movement toward bicycle commuting — and telecommuting.
High-speed, solar-electric railroads connecting cities on the East and West Coasts and along the Mississippi corridor are under construction or planned. City planners are designing for pedestrian access. More states have adopted California’s energy-efficient building standards, and even more will adopt them in coming years.
And in a telling sign of the times, there are now more jobs in alternative energy than in oil in Texas. Texas.
Jobs, as has been noted, are one of the keys to the green transition. Jobs will be lost, it’s true. But even more jobs will be gained. At one time every village had its blacksmith, wranglers and horse corral. Then came the automotive revolution…and now every town has its auto shop(s).
Really, the only downside of the green transition is that it’s not happening fast enough to protect us from a climate debacle. But if today’s voters are heard, that will change quickly at our ecological house.
Philip S. Wenz writes about environmental issues and related topics. Contact him through his blog at Firebird Journal (firebirdjournal.com).
