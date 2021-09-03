Your Ecological House: The summer of our discontent

Unfortunately, while we can leave this summer behind by turning the page on our calendars, we can’t simply turn the page on the climate crisis we’ve created. It’s ongoing. About the best we can hope for is that Mother Nature might give us a little relief in the coming months, and there will be a pause in the ongoing series of disasters that are threatening to wear us down. But we should brace ourselves, because weather events, good or bad, are the luck of the draw, and we’ve been busy stacking the odds against good weather outcomes. At this point, the best we can do is cross our fingers and hope for a couple of seasons of “normal” weather.