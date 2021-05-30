Your Ecological House: To replace or re-place infrastructure?

To do so will take financing and foresight, or, more precisely, financing that is contingent upon foresight. The program for future infrastructure repairs and projects must incorporate updated information about climate-related threats provided by climatologists, hydrologists, environmentalists and other specialists. That way, planning and engineering design parameters can include adequate responses to those threats.

Complicating this new approach to design, of course, is the unpredictability of future climate exigencies and disasters. For example, when will the Pacific rise to a level that threatens the Eureka/Arcata stretch of 101? In 10 years? Then we’d better initiate eminent-domain procedures to acquire inland properties where we can relocate the highway ASAP. But what if it appears that serious road flooding won’t occur until “the end of the century?” Should we devote our current resources to trying to prevent potential climate-related infrastructure problems at Arcata Bay?

It helps, of course, if we have some history to guide us. For example, it’s obvious that some serious infrastructure development, or at least flood-map changes, are in order in the vicinity of Batchelor, Louisiana. There, the National Flood Insurance Program’s legal obligations have forced it to rebuild one home 40 times, after successive floods.