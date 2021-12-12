Your Ecological House: Weather, fair and foul

You don’t need a weather man

To know which way the wind blows

— Dylan

It was a coldish December morning here in Oregon’s Willamette Valley. By 9:30 a.m., the thermometer had barely edged above 40ºF. But it was sunny, and windless. I had planned to bundle up and go for a bike ride, taking advantage of the break in the past week’s intermittent and somewhat unpredictable rains. After all, one should enjoy nice days when one can, especially in winter, and this was a nice day.

In fact, it was a bit too nice.

Looking outside, I told my wife that while we have enjoyed what has so far turned out to be a mild winter, I’m worried. Winter in Oregon shouldn’t be this mild. It should be colder, wetter, windier.

We moved here from the now-desiccated realm of California just 17 years ago. Initially, we found Oregon winters to be pretty much as we expected: long periods of gray skies that depressed some people and enhanced the sales of sun lamps; rain, rain and more rain; and even some serious snowstorms down here in the valley. (Rain in the Valley is expected to turn to snow in the Cascades — at least it used to be so.)

One December morning, early in our tenure here, I measured the snow that had piled on top of my truck from a storm that started the previous afternoon: 17 inches. A year or two later. our annual holiday party, which typically drew 50 or more friends during the course of the evening, had two attendees. A snowstorm had blocked the area’s roads, and only our next-door neighbors trundled across our yard, leaving deep footprints in the snow, to share some enhanced eggnog. Just five years ago, I bought my wife some heavy-duty hiking boots with spiked soles so she could walk safely on our icy streets.

She’s worn them only once.

Since then, the winter weather has changed, fundamentally, it seems. Precipitation has decreased, temperatures have risen, the number of “outdoor days” has increased. Life is a little easier, for almost everyone. Everyone but the local farmers.

That’s because our casual perception that the winters are drier and milder is backed by meteorological measurements: The Willamette Valley has suffered drought for four years, and “severe drought” during 2021. In August, Larry O’Neill, the state’s climatologist, told Oregon Public Broadcasting that much of the state is experiencing “extreme” and “exceptional” drought, with the worst precipitation measurements since the U.S. Drought Monitor began publication 20 years ago, and probably the worst in a century. There have been massive fish die-offs; reservoir levels and stream flows have plummeted; rangeland had dried up, forcing ranchers to sell off cattle. And there is insufficient irrigation for many crops.

What’s worse, recovery from the 2021 summer drought is dependent on plentiful rain and snow during this autumn and winter — and that ain’t happening.

Who knows? Weather is famously capricious, and perhaps we’ll get 17 inches of snow in 18 hours next week. But unlike weather, climate is long-term — it is measured in decades and centuries. And there is little expectation that the overall climate will change for the better in the foreseeable future. O’Neill calls our dangerously dry weather the “new normal.”

A friend, who is well aware of climate change, nonetheless confessed she is enjoying this winter’s mild weather, as am I. But there is talk of Oregon’s forests turning to savannah, its mountain snowpack disappearing, its agriculture failing. Perhaps, like a sugar high, what feels good at the moment isn’t really that good for us at our ecological house.

Philip S. Wenz writes about the environment and related topics. Visit his blog at firebirdjournal.com.

