Your Ecological House: When climate tipping points tip climate tipping points

So, yes, there’s consternation. But perhaps not nearly enough of it. That’s because, in my opinion, the IPCC assessment underplayed the possible role of climate tipping points. Also, it largely ignored the potential for one or more tipping points to interact, that is, for one collapsing earth system to hasten the collapse of another one, or two, or three systems, setting off a chain reaction.

What is a tipping point? It’s a small change in a system that pushes it, irreversibly, into a new state. Tipping points in natural systems are often associated with positive feedback loops wherein, once a tipping point is passed, the condition that the system “tips into” continues to reinforce the change. If this occurs, the original, underlying cause of the tipping mechanism — in this case anthropogenic emissions — becomes irrelevant.