Your Ecological House: When climate tipping points tip climate tipping points

“We’re playing Russian roulette with five bullets in the gun.”
— Stephan Singer, Climate Advisor, Climate Action Network International
The media’s widespread consternation following the August 6 release of the latest report from the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) was anticipated. After all, humanity had just lived through the hottest July on record and the signs of rapidly developing, disruptive climate change — the report’s subject — were everywhere. Bad news was expected — and delivered.
In essence, the IPCC’s assessment told us that long-term climate change is already locked in and, barring drastic emission reductions, will become much more disruptive in the near future.
How much time do we have?
We’ve heated the planet 1.1ºC since the beginning of the industrial revolution. If we emit greenhouse gases at our current rate for 12 more years, we will pass the point-of-no-return threshold of 1.5ºC before 2035.
Additionally, I’ll add, there is no guarantee that the effects of more heating will be lineal — they will be at least cumulative, with tomorrow’s destruction adding to today’s — and could well be exponential. An additional half-degree’s heating could make destructive storms, heat waves and wildfires three or four times more common than they are now.
So, yes, there’s consternation. But perhaps not nearly enough of it. That’s because, in my opinion, the IPCC assessment underplayed the possible role of climate tipping points. Also, it largely ignored the potential for one or more tipping points to interact, that is, for one collapsing earth system to hasten the collapse of another one, or two, or three systems, setting off a chain reaction.
What is a tipping point? It’s a small change in a system that pushes it, irreversibly, into a new state. Tipping points in natural systems are often associated with positive feedback loops wherein, once a tipping point is passed, the condition that the system “tips into” continues to reinforce the change. If this occurs, the original, underlying cause of the tipping mechanism — in this case anthropogenic emissions — becomes irrelevant.
One example of a possible (I would say likely) tipping point scenario is the so called “methane burp,” the rapid release of vast quantities of methane currently stored in the world’s permafrost regions. At some as yet undetermined time, human-induced heating could push permafrost melting to the (tipping) point that causes it to rapidly release enough stored carbon to quickly warm the atmosphere, thus warming more permafrost. This would cause more greenhouse gases to be released in a self-reinforcing cycle that’s independent of human activity; cutting emissions would not affect the process.
The methane burp scenario, in and of itself, is unlikely to cause runaway global heating. There’s not enough carbon stored in the permafrost to take us there. But significant and rapid heating could push other systems such as the Greenland ice sheet to enter a condition of irreversible retreat — melting at such a rate that only thousands of years of cooling could build it back up.
The huge influx of fresh water from Greenland could upset the flow of the Gulf Stream, affecting ocean currents worldwide and thereby hastening the disintegration of the West Antarctic ice sheet and the dieback of the Amazon rain forest — system failures that would feed on one another. Disturbingly, all of these systems are already showing early signs of collapse.
While the IPCC report mentioned several isolated systems that could pass tipping points, it speculated that most would not do so during this century, and did not explore their possible interactions. Science is conservative by nature, and scientists working for the world’s governments try to sound alarms without sounding alarmist.
For my part, I have observed that climate change is moving far more quickly than anyone had anticipated at our ecological house.
Philip S. Wenz is the author of the E-book Your Ecological House, available at all major electronic book distributors.